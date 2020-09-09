Allianz to close Liphook operation

The insurer is proposing to move its engineering, construction and power teams, based in Liphook, to its Guildford headquarters 17 miles away.

The insurer confirmed that it had announced the intention to close the base, subject to consultation, where its engineering, construction and power business is based.

Chris Little, director of Engineering, Construction & Power, commented: “Our intention is to further strengthen our EC&P proposition to our brokers by moving roles to our Guildford office.

“We are not proposing any roles will be made redundant, and believe our successful team, will through improved development and collaboration opportunities in Guildford be able to offer an even stronger service to our brokers and customers.”

Allianz confirmed that 90 staff currently work at Liphook. It is not believed that the Liphook base is regularly used by Allianz’s broker partners.

Redundancies

The move follows the proposal to close its claims operation in Bristol putting 128 staff at risk of redundancy in June last year.

In May 2019 97 commercial roles at Allianz were also put at risk as the insurer proposed to close its Woking and Luton branches.

Little continued: “In recent years the number of our people based in our Liphook office has decreased following working trends and changes within the wider business. Subject to consultation this move will be effective from December 2020.

“The strength of Allianz is the expertise of our people and the Engineering, Construction & Power insurance and inspection business continues to be successful, growing strongly in the first half of the year.”

He added: “As a large business with locations across the UK, it’s important we review our office footprint to ensure it remains best able to service the needs of employees, customers and brokers in a sustainable manner.”

