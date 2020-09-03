Treasury launches latest five year review into Pool Re

Her Majesty’s Treasury (HMT) has launched a review of Pool Re, which it said will be conducted with close engagement with Pool Re and stakeholders across Whitehall and in consultation with the UK reinsurance industry.

HMT stated that the objective is to “ensure the good functioning” of the UK’s terrorism reinsurance market, the protection of public interests and agreeing Pool Re’s strategic direction for the next five years.

Pool Re is also set to form a review advisory group to advise it