QBE group CEO exits after conduct investigation

QBE Insurance Group has confirmed that group chief executive officer Pat Regan is leaving the business.

The insurer said in a statement on the Australian Stock Exchange that the move follows the outcome of an external investigation into “workplace communications” that the board concluded did not meet standards set out in the group Code of Ethics and Conduct.

QBE Group chairman, Mike Wilkins, said: “We are committed to having a respectful and inclusive environment for everyone at QBE. The Board