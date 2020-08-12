NIG sees premium growth in H1 as Direct Line posts profit fall

Direct Line Group has reported an improved combined operating ratio of 90.3% for the first half of 2020 (H1 2019: 92.5%).

The provider, which owns NIG, stated that this was due to reduced claims frequency following the Covid-19 lockdown alongside the change in the Ogden rate to -0.25% in the first half of last year.

However, the COR for the commercial division, which includes NIG and Direct Line for Business, deteriorated to 94.9% (H1 2019: 93.8%).

Operating profit in this area of the