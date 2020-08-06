Blanc to focus on UK, Ireland and Canada to intensify Aviva growth

Amanda Blanc has outlined a triple-pronged strategy to drive Aviva forward and pledged to zone in on and invest in its strongest markets in the UK, Ireland and Canada.

Speaking at a results briefing for H1 2020 Blanc, who was appointed CEO last month, detailed three key actions; focus the portfolio; transform performance; and financial strength.

As part of that she flagged capital exits across some markets in the Asia region.

“If we cannot meet our strategic objectives we will take decisive