Allianz hits almost £2bn in premium

Allianz Holdings, which comprises Allianz and the LV/L&G personal lines business, hit gross written premium of £1.98bn compared to £1bn on the same period last year.

Operating profit grew 109% to £179m (2019: £96m) and COR also improved to 92.7% from 95.7% in H1 2019.

The group also noted more than 950 Covid-19 Business Interruption claims, totalling £14m paid out to date with the total impact likely to hit £80m net of reinsurance. A Financial Conduct Authority test case to assess the validity