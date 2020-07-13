Action groups hit out at “absurd” insurer defences in FCA BI case

Insurers have been accused of filibustering in relation to business interruption as firms suffer “devastating losses” following coronavirus lockdown.

Hospitality Insurance Group Action (HIGA) has accused insurers of providing “absurd” defences as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) business interruption test case moves forward.

The group has claims against RSA (although the wording for RSA4, developed by Marsh/Jelf, is used widely and has Aviva as a capacity provider) and QBE.

The skeleton argument stated that insurers are “seeking to evade liability” using the “area” argument: “The argument, in a nutshell, is that as a result of that requirement, even on the assumption that the insured can establish that there was one or more cases of Covid-19 in the relevant area at a time that Covid-19 interrupted / interfered with his business there will be no cover if the notifiable disease, and therefore the response to it, is more wide-spread.”

The document explained: “That is because, so RSA/QBE say, any insured who can prove the assumption to be true, will run immediately into a brick wall on causation on the basis that there would have been, so it is said, the same wide-spread response even if there had been no cases within the relevant radius because of cases outside that radius.”

With regard to the above point the document noted that insurers have “regrettably, made it plain that they intend to be as difficult as possible. It is not even accepted for example, that a business in central London, within a mile of Guy’s Hospital will satisfy the area requirement at any relevant time - this is filibustering of the first order.”

“Absurd”

Insurers have used area and location of the coronavirus as a reason for policies not being considered valid.

The skeleton argument described this reasoning as “absurd”.

“They [insurers] must also accept, and indeed appear to do so, that cover is not, per se, lost simply because there is one case (or more) outside of the relevant area.”

It added: “It is then commercially absurd to suggest, as is required by Insurers’ case, that if Covid-19 had, before any such area wide lockdown, spread 100 metres further from the insured location, the insured would have no cover if at that stage lockdown was imposed on that wider area save to the extent it was able to prove that the resulting interruption / interference did not result from the cases in and lockdown of the ‘extra’ area.”

Insurers were also attacked for treating “cases of a highly contagious notifiable disease within a given area as independent of and as a separate cause to cases outside of that area”.

The document also breaks down the specific arguments provided by QBE and RSA and that centre on the interpretation of “vicinity” and classification of notifiable diseases.

Hiscox

The Hiscox Action Group (HAG) has also outlined its skeleton argument after it was decided at a case management conference in June that HAG and HIGA would be permitted to intervene in the test case.

In the document, HAG accused Hiscox of “over-intellectualising and overcomplicating” issues that in its view have “clear and simple answers”.

Its argument centres around the Public Authority Clause in the Hiscox policies, which outlines that the policyholder is insured for financial losses resulting “solely and directly” from an interruption to its activities caused by inability to use the insured premises due to restrictions imposed by a public authority, following the occurrence of a human infectious disease.

The document breaks down Hiscox’s argument around the clause, with the action group noting that Hiscox’s interpretation of the wording is “narrow and restrictive”.

HAG further accused Hiscox of producing “absurd and unfair” counterfactuals, adding that the insurer’s approach is “unworkable in the real world”.

The action group comprises 369 businesses that are insured by Hiscox. It argued that many of these businesses are small SMEs that are “generally unsophisticated purchasers of insurance” and that the policies are meant to be comprehensible to these buyers.

HAG concluded in the document: “Properly construed, the Hiscox Policies do respond, certainly in the narrow and reasonable way that the Hiscox Interveners put their case (relying on the Public Authority Clause with no 1-mile restriction). In those circumstances, Hiscox’s position is a matter of huge regret and concern to the Hiscox Interveners.

“Indeed, many Hiscox Interveners have suffered further significant losses as a result of Hiscox’ conduct and seek additional damages from Hiscox under s.13A Insurance Act 2015 in respect of such losses – in many cases, an indemnity from Hiscox will be the difference between survival or not for the businesses and the livelihoods of those involved.”

Court case

The test case has been brought by the FCA to bring clarity on whether or not BI policies should pay out for Covid-19 related claims.

The trial is set to begin on 20 July and is expected to run for eight days.

The defendants are: Arch Insurance (UK), Argenta Syndicate Management, Ecclesiastical Insurance Office, Hiscox Insurance Company, MS Amlin Underwriting, QBE UK, RSA UK, and Zurich Insurance.

