Insurers accused of ‘dragging feet’ as extra FCA BI September trial dates mooted

The eight insurers involved in the test case are still on the hunt for their own expert evidence as a second trial in September is looking increasingly likely.

Insurers have continued to go against the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) intention to use the Cambridge Analysis as evidence in the business interruption test case.

The Cambridge Analysis is relied upon by the government and Public Health England in determining the rate of infection.

At a case management conference (CMC) on Friday 26 June, the eight insurers involved in the case opposed the use of the analysis because they have not been able to find an expert of their own.

It is likely that this will result in a second shorter trial in September.

The issue had already been debated in the first CMC on 16 June, when the court ruled that there would be no expert evidence from either side in the trial in July.

Test

Jonathan Gaisman QC, counsel for Hiscox, stated that the analysis was “evidence that we have not had a chance to rebut”.

“Insurers must be allowed to test the evidence, and this is an opportunity they haven’t had,” he continued.

Gaisman added: “It’s been insinuated that insurers are in some way dragging their feet, but there’s no basis for that suggestion.

“The evidence took us by surprise and there’s not been enough time, we haven’t found an expert.”

Meanwhile Colin Edelman QC, counsel for the FCA, argued that the Cambridge Analysis is “the best evidence a policyholder has”.

“We are concerned about the insurers’ attitude, it is the best evidence available even if the implications are not to insurers’ liking,” he stated.

Edelman continued: “This is data relied upon by the government and it should suffice.”

Concern

According to Edelman, the FCA wants to establish whether the data, which according to the FCA shows cases in every regional zone of England by 17 February 2020, is sufficient for individual policyholders to use as evidence when they make a claim.

“The FCA’s concern is that if insurers say to policyholders that they need evidence of prevalence, they wouldn’t know where to start,” he added.

Edelman further noted that the prospect of another trial is “not something the FCA would enter into lightly”, naming both legal costs and delay as reasons for wanting to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

Court of Appeal judge Lord Justice Flaux stated that the court will consider two issues to be argued at trial – the type of proof that could be used and whether the evidence is sufficient.

He stated: “In the event that it’s not possible for this to be agreed it will have to be resolved in a second trial. If there has to be a further hearing it will be in September.

“I am assuming that the insurers will continue to try to find an expert and provide a report from this expert by the end of July.”

David Turner QC, counsel for RSA, confirmed that this was “being pursued across the board” by insurers.

He added: “It’s difficult to find an expert, because there’s acute demand for mathematical modelers at the moment. We’re hopeful that the demand goes down in the next few weeks.”

Trial

The trial in the BI test case is set to begin on 20 July, running for eight days. It will be overseen by two judges: Commercial Court judge Mr Justice Butcher and Court of Appeal judge Lord Justice Flaux.

Insurers filed their defenses last week, bringing brokers into the fray with one tactic on show highlighting that it is the broker’s job to advise clients.

RSA alleged that Marsh was on the hook for one particular wording, a move which was later disputed by the broker.

Last week it was also decided that two consumer action groups will be permitted to intervene in the case.

