NMU unveils new cargo product
Insurer says new offering provides enhanced levels of cover and a simplified claims process for the lower value losses.
NMU has enhanced its cargo offering with a new product.
The provider said the policy is one of the most comprehensive yet easy to understand cargo wordings in the UK market.
It also incorporates new extensions for financial loss, unauthorised occupants of vehicles and unexpected return of goods.
NMU detailed that it also offers a fast track claims initiative which gives cargo policyholders the ability to submit claims up to £2,500 via a web form with no supporting documentation required.
It pledged that submissions will be reviewed by NMU within 72 working hours and settled if criteria are met.
Claims
NMU claims manager, Marc Thomasson, commented: “Today more than ever, efficient and expedient claims handling are essential, allowing policyholders to resume their operations and manage their day-to-day business as quickly as possible.
“It’s when a loss occurs that you really need your insurer to act – promptly and unbureaucratically.
“Our innovative new Fast Track Claims portal delivers exactly that and enables NMU clients to receive the swiftest claims payment service in the market.”
NMU further stated that its ongoing partnership with risk management consultancy BSI had been extended, with plans to develop and deliver a range of supply chain analysis services.
Brokers
Risk control manager, Ian Allman, commented: “Our collaboration with BSI will enable NMU brokers to further support their clients and, through leveraging the consultative partnership in place, to better understand clients’ supply chain risk and exposure with a view to addressing potential areas of vulnerability. We strongly believe that prevention is better than cure.”
Cargo and freight underwriting manager, Guy Smith, concluded: “We are delighted to be able to bring a new cargo proposition to market that will support our policyholders and brokers in all of these areas.
“Providing an enhanced level of cover in an easier-to-understand format and a hugely simplified claims process for the lower value losses, will reduce the time spent by policyholders on insurance matters and the enhanced risk management offering enables us to bring a wealth of expertise to them, ensuring they have the tools to protect their businesses.”
