Open GI teams up with Plum Underwriting on home product

The software house says the partnership provides brokers with access to the latest home products from Plum.

Open GI has added Plum Underwriting’s home product, eFlex EDI, to its Insurer Hosted Pricing application, IHP Plus.

The software house noted that the partnership provides brokers with access to the latest competitive home products from Plum.

David Whitaker, Plum Underwriting’s managing director said: “We are delighted to be strengthening our distribution capability with Open GI’s IHP Plus.

“The application has allowed us to immediately take control of our underwriting and pricing goals in real-time, respond quickly to the changing marketplace and easily distribute our core rating engine to third-party systems.”

He continued: “Already, the opportunities IHP Plus has brought to eFlex EDI are impressive. Our product can distribute and connect to a range of software houses. And now we have successfully launched new products on both Acturis and Open GI’s platforms.

“Furthermore, we are currently in build to extend the distribution scope to other mainstream software houses. “

Commoditised

Open GI added that IHP Plus, which was launched earlier this year, has been engineered to give the software house’s clients the ability to build, manage and instantly deploy new schemes with real-time capability.

In an interview with Insurance Age in May, Open GI group chief executive officer, Simon Badley, who took over the reins from Chris Guillaume last July, detailed his plans for the business.

Commenting on the move with Plum, Badley stated: “In an increasingly commoditised Personal Lines market, IHP Plus offers a game-changing opportunity for our clients to distribute more products and offer more competitive choice than ever before, which is great for their customers.

“Providing effective solutions that deliver clear business value is critical to us and so I’m delighted that Plum is already recognising that value through our IHP Plus application.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.