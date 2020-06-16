Open GI teams up with Plum Underwriting on home product
The software house says the partnership provides brokers with access to the latest home products from Plum.
Open GI has added Plum Underwriting’s home product, eFlex EDI, to its Insurer Hosted Pricing application, IHP Plus.
The software house noted that the partnership provides brokers with access to the latest competitive home products from Plum.
David Whitaker, Plum Underwriting’s managing director said: “We are delighted to be strengthening our distribution capability with Open GI’s IHP Plus.
“The application has allowed us to immediately take control of our underwriting and pricing goals in real-time, respond quickly to the changing marketplace and easily distribute our core rating engine to third-party systems.”
He continued: “Already, the opportunities IHP Plus has brought to eFlex EDI are impressive. Our product can distribute and connect to a range of software houses. And now we have successfully launched new products on both Acturis and Open GI’s platforms.
“Furthermore, we are currently in build to extend the distribution scope to other mainstream software houses. “
Commoditised
Open GI added that IHP Plus, which was launched earlier this year, has been engineered to give the software house’s clients the ability to build, manage and instantly deploy new schemes with real-time capability.
In an interview with Insurance Age in May, Open GI group chief executive officer, Simon Badley, who took over the reins from Chris Guillaume last July, detailed his plans for the business.
Commenting on the move with Plum, Badley stated: “In an increasingly commoditised Personal Lines market, IHP Plus offers a game-changing opportunity for our clients to distribute more products and offer more competitive choice than ever before, which is great for their customers.
“Providing effective solutions that deliver clear business value is critical to us and so I’m delighted that Plum is already recognising that value through our IHP Plus application.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Covid - 19: Action group hits Hiscox with £40m arbitration claim
- Brokers mixed response to Black Lives Matter
- Ageas hunts new distribution chief as Middle makes first moves as CEO
- Searchlight completes GRP deal
- British dentists questions wordings included in BI test case
- FCA expands number of wordings under scope of BI test case
- RSA exits single commercial vehicle market