FCA expands number of wordings under scope of BI test case

The regulator's updated preliminary list shows that the scope of the legal proceedings has been extended to cover a total of 91 policy types.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has expanded the number of business interruption policy wordings it is looking at as part of its test case to 19.

The regulator had previously said that it was looking at 17 BI wordings that it could place before a court to decide the validity of BI claims arising from Covid-19.

In an update on 10 June, the regulator provided a new list of wordings and policies affected by the court case, which now includes a total of 91 policy types.

Hiscox remains the insurer with the highest number of policy wordings affected. Since its initial announcement on 1 June, the FCA has added seven more Hiscox policies to the list, taking the total up to 41 (see table).

Overall, four Ecclesiastical policies, three from Zurich and one from QBE have also been added. Two Ecclesiastical policies have been crossed off from the original list.

The regulator highlighted that this list is “not exhaustive” and that it expects to publish a list of all relevant insurers and wordings that may be impacted by the test case in early July.

Test case

The FCA has also filed its particulars of claim, which attacks the argument posed by some insurers that their policies were never intended to cover pandemics.

It launched the test case to find out if policies should have been triggered following Covid-19 and the UK-wide lockdown.

Hiscox was the first provider to be criticised over its stance on BI payouts and a number of consumer action groups have formed to take action against the insurer.

Aviva, QBE, RSA, Allianz, Axa and Zurich have also found themselves under fire.

The Hiscox Action Group is still pursuing its own case, while the Night Time Industries Association has said it will await the outcome of the test case.

