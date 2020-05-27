Public trust in insurance was up before Covid-19 hit

CII survey shows SMEs and consumers valued loyalty over knowing what an insurance policy covered and excluded, as body suggests experiences with claiming for coronavirus-related losses will impact trust in the sector.

Trust in the insurance profession was improving before the coronavirus outbreak, according to the latest Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) Public Trust Index.

A total of 1,000 consumers and 1,000 SMEs were surveyed over two waves, the first one in October 2019 and the second in January/February 2020.

The results revealed that overall consumer and SME satisfaction with insurance increased slightly between October 2019 and February 2020.

Important

According to the CII, the poll showed that knowing exactly what an insurance policy covered and excluded was only ranked the seventh most important factor out of 50 for SMEs and the eighth most important factor for consumers when buying insurance.

SMEs ranked loyalty, including keeping costs for existing customers the same as for new customers, getting a discount for staying and benefits for renewing, as well as claims handling, ease of doing business and assessing risk individually as more important.

Meanwhile consumers said that loyalty, speed of claims, price and complaints handling was more important.

However, the pandemic has seen insurers come under pressure from consumer action groups looking to take legal action after their business interruption claims were rejected.

Impact

Matt Connell, director of policy and public affairs at the CII, said that in light of these developments it will be “interesting to see” how consumers’ and SME’s confidence that policies will pay out for risks that are relevant to them will be affected by their experiences.

He added: “The CII Public Trust Index is the only index that tracks public trust in insurance for consumers and SMEs on a quarterly basis.

“The data that we have gathered will form an important baseline so that we can understand the impact on trust in insurance of recent events, when we publish the next round of results in the summer.”

Connell continued: “In addition, the CII trust index is the only index that identifies issues with trust in insurance – such as the confidence people have that all their relevant risks are covered, or the speed in which claims are paid – and identify ways in which insurers can change the way they operate to improve trust in future.

“As a result, we expect the trust tool to play a key role in improving trust in insurance through 2020 and beyond.”

