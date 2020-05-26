Blog: An underwriter's guide to developing a scheme

Ecclesiastical's Will Browne, outlines the key steps for successful delegated authority.

A delegated authority scheme can be great for your business. It gives you the underwriting power to be in control of the risks you write. It empowers you to make decisions for your clients, without always having to be dependent on a referral to an underwriter. Specialising in a niche also narrows the competition you may be competing against, with your secret weapon being that you are an expert in that given market! Sounds great, right? Where do we start?

At one point, every scheme started as an idea; a spark or a passion that with hard work and determination can become the backbone of your business. Now, if you don’t already operate in a specialist sector, exploring which niche you should develop into may seem a daunting process. Realistically it’s good to brainstorm a few ideas when starting out.

Aligning passions and interests

The easiest way to start this process is to think about what you’re passionate about outside of work. Something you are enthusiastic about and knowledgeable of. This doesn’t necessarily have to come from you, either. Your staff may have a keen interest in a number of hobbies or pastimes that could be crying out for a specialist insurance solution.

As a starter for ten, why not write a list of different clubs/organisations you might belong to, what topics you like learning about the most and ways you enjoy spending your free time. From this list look for where insurance might be needed and identify who from your network could be linked to these areas too.

Simple solutions to complicated problems

Now it’s time to put your focus onto a narrower selection. You need to be able to provide your clients with a solution that adds value but to do that you need to understand where it is you can help them. You may already know the challenges these sectors face if you are already active within that group.

Do your research, have conversations with your target market, extract ideas to help you form the basis of your offering. The internet is also a great source for online forums related to your niche for you to see what sort of conversations are taking place and what questions/problems they’re facing.

You won’t be able to solve all of them, but you’ll note what your end product needs to look like in order to provide something they need.

Market awareness

Now is the time to find out what the competition is like in the area you’re looking into. In an ideal world, you will have identified a complete gap in the market but realistically things don’t always work out that way. Analyse any competitor you believe to be servicing this market and understand whether or not you have an opportunity to stand out and be successful.

Competition is fine, in fact on balance it can be a good thing for all involved but you need to make sure you can differentiate your offering enough to stand out. If you find that there are a lot of companies offering solutions in your focused sector though, it probably isn’t that niche as a market.

It is also key to research the size of the market you are targeting, be sure that the potential customer base is large enough to create a bespoke product offering for. The competition in a sector will largely influence the financial viability of a successful scheme here. If you are looking to target a market that is already heavily dominated by another broker consider if your concept is unique enough to really disrupt things.

Adding value

Once you have completed your research and begin putting together your business plan, it’s important to present your idea to your chosen niche and to collect their feedback. For example what do they think of the covers you’re looking to provide or the service you’re hoping to offer?

Many collective groups are linked by a representative body, a society or association. Try to find contacts within these if they are relevant to what you want to offer as a product. These contacts could also help provide a number of leads depending on the strength of your relationship here. Get honest feedback about whether your product will make a difference and provide them with something that adds value in comparison to their existing solution. This is also useful in building a potential pipeline should you get to the stage of launching your scheme.

Seek the right collaborator

If you have followed the above steps you should be in a good position to pitch to your preferred insurer. Insurers will vary in the information they need to start a conversation, but for me a good solid business plan is a great place to start. Identify the potential size of the market, the types of risks that would be targeted and what levels of cover would be needed.

Speculative schemes are always better when supported by an existing book so also consider if you could start writing this business on an open market wording whilst you build a bespoke product. Remember that whilst the process can be quite involved, it can also really help define your business as a specialist expert.

While these five steps aren’t intended to be revolutionary, following this process can help brokers generate ideas and identify new niches and new opportunities.

Will Browne, corporate schemes development underwriter, at Ecclesiastical.