Lloyd's expects $4.3bn claims hit from Covid-19

Market predicts the pandemic to be one of its largest pay-outs ever and states the estimated underwriting losses covered by the industry as a result of Covid-19 will be around $107bn in 2020.

Lloyd’s has revealed that it will pay out in the range of $3bn to $4.3bn globally as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the organisation this is on a par with 9/11 in 2001 and the combined impact of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in 2017.

Lloyd’s noted that the losses could rise further if the current lockdown was extended into another quarter.

It added that the estimated 2020 underwriting losses covered by the industry as a result of the pandemic are approximately $107bn, which it noted was on par with some of the largest major claims years for the industry.

However, the market detailed that these had previously been caused by natural catastrophes which were vastly different in nature to the global, systemic and longer-term impact of Covid-19.

In addition, Lloyd’s explained that unlike other events, the industry will also experience falls in investment portfolios of an estimated $96bn, bringing the total projected loss to the insurance industry to $203bn.

Complexity

It said in a statement: “Lloyd’s believes that once the scale and complexity of the social and economic impact of Covid-19 is fully understood, the overall cost to the global insurance non-life industry is likely to be far in excess of those historical events.”

Lloyd’s explained it had undertaken an economic study of the potential losses in order to understand the impact of the pandemic on the general insurance sector.

It stated that this looked at both underwriting losses through the profit and loss account, as well as the reduction in the value of investments held by insurance companies to fund future claims payments.

According to Lloyd’s the study also took account of the current pay out estimates assuming continued social distancing and lockdown measures through 2020, as well as the forecast drop in GDP globally.

Devastating

John Neal, CEO of Lloyd’s, said: “The global insurance industry is paying out on a very wide range of policies to support businesses and people affected by Covid-19.

“The Lloyd’s market alone is currently expected to pay claims amounting to some $4.3bn, making it one of the market’s largest pay-outs ever.”

He added that what makes Covid-19 unique is “not just the devastating continuing human and social impact, but also the economic shock”.

Neal continued: “Taking all those factors together will challenge the industry as never before, but we will keep focused on supporting our customers and continuing to pay claims over the weeks and months ahead.

“Alongside making record pay outs, we have been turning our attention to what more we can do to support business and society through this incredibly difficult time.”

Neal explained that Lloyd’s had set aside £15m in seed capital to explore how the industry can create or house structures which support economic recovery and mitigate against future events of this scale.

He added: “We are also working with our Advisory Committees to develop a number of initiatives to support our customers and economic recovery in the short, medium and long-term.”

Products

Lloyd’s further noted that experts in the market had also started creating new policies to support the immediate health response and the longer-term exit strategy.

Alongside a £15m package of support for charities dedicated to responding to the pandemic, Lloyd’s stated that it was also repurposing existing innovation initiatives to help fast track development of products to support the response to Covid-19.

Lloyd’s noted it plans to announce a series of further initiatives in the coming weeks and pledged it would continue to work with government, industry and business to support the short, medium and long-term response to coronavirus.

It detailed that it was considering establishing a “Recover Re” insurance vehicle offering after the event cover for pandemic related business recovery, including the current Covid-19 pandemic.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.