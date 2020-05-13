Ageas takes catastrophe hit

COR crept above 100% across all business lines in Q1 due to storms.

Ageas reported a loss for the first quarter of 2020 of £2.7m compared to a profit of £12.4m in the same time period in 2019.

COR also soared to 107.1% (up from 95.5% in 2019) with the provider laying the blame for the deterioration across the board on exposure to Storms Dennis and Ciara.

The provider suggested that the UK net result reflects an impact of £23.5m from storms Ciara and Dennis across the home, motor and commercial lines of business. This compares with a strong first quarter in 2019, following a period of benign weather.

The combined ratio was also negatively affected by the weather events in February, particularly in home and commercial lines.

Impact

Andy Watson, CEO Ageas UK said: “In times like these, our priority is helping our people and our customers to navigate the unchartered territory we find ourselves in as a society. But as I reflect on the beginning of the year I have many reasons to be proud.

“We cannot underestimate the impact that the storms and floods had on our customers. The priority remains to get these customers back in their properties, while operating in very unusual circumstances.”

According to Ageas, if this impact is excluded the COR would have been 98.7%, mainly due to continuing claims inflation in the first quarter.

GWP was broadly flat with a small slip dropping from £370.7m to £365.3m.

Household GWP grew to £71.4m (Q1 2019: £64.9m) but COR deteriorated to 112.3% (Q1 2019: 91.2%).

Motor business fell to £180.9m from £193.8m with COR increasing to 103.5% (Q1 2019: 96.1%).

Travel and other also took a hit reporting a COR of 114.5% (Q1 2019: 99.5%) despite a GWP increase of almost £10m from £33.9m to £42.3m.

The provider stated: “Gross written premiums for the first three months of 2020 were broadly flat. Lower motor income was partly offset by the household book benefitting from a new broker proposition and with some growth in commercial lines new deals and digital channels.”

It has been a turbulent period for the insurer.

2019

The provider reported a 21% fall in net profit to £60.3m along with a deteriorated combined operating ratio of 98.7% in 2019.

In November 2018, Insurance Age revealed that the insurer had decided to partially pull out of broker travel business following a review of its broker travel model.

Ageas UK also announced a significant restructure in October 2018, with the aim of moving to a centralised functional structure working across its three channels of broker, partnerships and direct to customer.

People

In addition to a management reshuffle, the changes included closing its operations in Port Solent and Stoke-on-Trent, which affected a total of 597 staff. In March 2019, the provider stated that it anticipated the total number of redundancies to be as high as 430.

Last month it was also announced that Watson would step down as CEO with chief customer officer Ant Middle taking on the role from 1 June this year.

Watson said Q2 would be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

He added: “Only a month later we find ourselves in a pandemic situation and thanks to a quick response, the majority of our people we able to work from home, continuing to provide a fantastic service to our customers and, importantly, ensuring we recognise and keep key workers mobile.

“Looking into the second quarter, the lockdown has had a varied impact on our product lines. While motor claims frequencies have reduced across the industry, it is still too early to have a clear picture on the overall impact. We moved early to reduce our motor pricing to reflect the current situation; we are not applying any inflationary rate increases during this period; and we continue to work with industry bodies and our intermediated distribution channel to ensure we consider all fair options for our customers.”

Despite this Watson pointed out that the business is “stable” and also has a “strong solvency position”.

He concluded: “This is my last time reporting Ageas’s results in the UK before I hand over the reins to Ant Middle. I want to express my huge appreciation for our people, intermediaries and suppliers in supporting both our customers and business while I have been at Ageas and in particular in what has been a truly unprecedented start to the year.”

