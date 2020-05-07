RSA hires CUO from Ardonagh

Paul Dilley will replace Adrian Sweeney after a handover period.

RSA has appointed Paul Dilley as its UK and International chief underwriting officer starting in July.

Dilley, who will join the insurer from the Ardonagh Group, is replacing outgoing CUO Adrian Sweeney who RSA said is “starting a new life with his family in New Zealand”.

According to the provider, Dilley has more than three decades of experience in the insurance industry, having started his career in 1988 at MHK Insurance Brokers.

Ardonagh

He joined the Ardonagh Group in 2017 as chief executive officer of Towergate Underwriting, now Geo Underwriting. In his most recent role at the broking firm he created the Group’s placement unit Ardonagh Portfolio Solutions.

Dilley has also worked as CUO of both Arch Europe and Canopius (UK) Managing Agents.

Meanwhile, Sweeney joined RSA as CUO for the UK and International business in September 2018.

According to the provider, most of Sweeney’s career prior to joining RSA was spent working across Zurich’s international businesses in senior underwriting and operations roles.

Heritage

Scott Egan, UK&I CEO, said: “RSA has a proud underwriting heritage and we are delighted to welcome someone with Paul’s experience and sector knowledge to our ranks as CUO.

“I’d also like thank Adrian for his excellent service in his role. Everyone at RSA wishes Adrian and his family the best as they embark on an exciting new chapter.”

RSA explained that Sweeney will work with Dilley as part of a handover process, leaving his role once a transition is complete.

