Arron Banks and Elizabeth Bilney agree settlement with Electoral Commission

Commission states it accepts the National Crime Agency’s conclusions that it found no evidence that any criminal offences had been committed after it investigated loans totalling £8m provided to the Leave.EU campaign from one of Banks' other companies.

Somerset Bridge owner Arron Banks and director Elizabeth Bilney have settled a complaint against the Electoral Commission.

The dispute relates to loans totalling £8m provided to Better for the Country and Leave.EU from Banks’ Isle of Man-based company Rock Holdings.

A joint statement read: “The Electoral Commission, its chief executive Mr Robert Posner, Mr Arron Banks and Ms Elizabeth Bilney wish to announce that they have agreed amicable terms of settlement of a complaint raised by Mr Banks and Ms Bilney over the Electoral Commission’s announcement on 1 November 2018 of its referral of Mr Banks and Ms Bilney to the National Crime Agency for further investigation over possible electoral offences in connection with the UK’s 2016 EU membership referendum.”

The referral from the commission listed potential offences under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000 (PPERA) and potential failings under company law.

Evidence

According to the statement, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said on 24 September 2019 that its investigation had found no evidence of any criminal offences having been committed by Banks and Bilney.

The statement continued: “Mr Banks and Ms Bilney consider that if the Electoral Commission had applied the law on the loans, the matter would never have been referred to the NCA.

“The Electoral Commission considers it was right to refer this matter to the NCA for further investigation, but confirms that it accepts (a) the NCA’s conclusions that it found no evidence that any criminal offences have been committed under PPERA or company law by Mr Banks or Ms Bilney; and (b) the NCA had not received any evidence to suggest that Mr Banks or his companies received funding from any third party to fund the loans, or that he acted as an agent on behalf of a third party.”

It concluded: “The parties are pleased to have reached accommodation and to be able to put this matter behind them.”

Appeal

Separately, in March Somerset Bridge, previously Eldon Insurance, stated it was to further appeal a £60,000 fine from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

The broker was fined alongside the Leave.EU campaign, which was also fined £60,000, for serious breaches of e-marketing laws in February last year.

This followed a report by sister title Post that the appeal for the broker and the campaign had been thrown out by a tribunal.

