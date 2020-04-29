Covid-19: QBE latest provider facing legal action after denying BI claims
Simon Sloane, partner at law firm Fieldfisher, says over 40 policyholders in the dental sector are interested in pursuing action.
Law firm Fieldfisher is putting together a class action against QBE after the provider denied coronavirus-related business interruption claims from a number of policyholders.
Simon Sloane, partner at Fieldfisher, told Insurance Age that the action is likely to proceed and that there are potentially over 40 policyholders with large limits interested.
“They [QBE] have issued policies with an extension providing cover for notifiable disease or contagion within a 25 mile radius of the building, which covers interruption to the business for that,” he explained.
Dentists
According to Sloane, the group of policyholders that the firm is currently talking to all work as dentists.
“They weren’t part of the government lockdown, but they received instructions to shut down except for emergency procedures by the General Dental Council,” he added.
Sloane continued: “I am confident it’s going to be set up relatively quickly given that the limits and the class grouping are pretty much there.
“We just need to have a couple of discussions to confirm instructions and then I’m confident we’ll be able to proceed.”
Sloane emphasised that Fieldfisher is currently not instructed by any action group where policyholders have banded together to take action against a provider, but is putting together its own group actions.
Insurance Age has reached out to QBE for a comment.
Litigation
Fieldfisher is also working with a group of businesses in the childcare provision sector which is mulling legal action against RSA. RSA has also come under fire from businesses in the self-catering accommodation market, as reported by sister title Post.
In addition, Hiscox is currently under attack from the Hiscox Action Group, which confirmed yesterday (28 April) that it is being supported by Harbour Litigation Funding to take its case to court.
