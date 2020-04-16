FCA data reveals complaints numbers soared in H2 2019
Regulator reports 75% increase in PPI complaints ahead of 29 August 2019 deadline.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has revealed an increase in complaints recorded by firms in the second half of 2019.
The regulator stated that a total of 6.02m complaints were recorded in H2 2019, up from 4.29m in the first half of the year.
According to the FCA, the rise was driven by a 75% increase in the volume of payment protection insurance (PPI) complaints received, from 2.12m in H1 to 3.71m in H2.
PPI, which continued to be the most complained about product, made up 62% of all complaints received during the six-month period.
Deadline
The regulator revealed a surge in PPI complaints following the launch of its PPI campaign fronted by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2017.
The deadline for making PPI complaints was 29 August 2019.
The data further showed that fewer PPI complaints were closed in 8 weeks by firms, down from 76% in H1 to 56% in H2.
Half (50%) of PPI complaints were upheld in 2019 H2, compared with 54% in 2019 H1.
General insurance
Excluding PPI, total complaints increased by 6%, from 2.18m in H1 to 2.31m in H2.
Looking at the most complained about products, “other general insurance” came in fourth place.
The number of complaints for “other general insurance” was up by 58% to 317,890, compared to 200,592 in the first half of the year.
The FCA specified that this increase was mainly caused by a rise in the number of complaints received by one firm.
