Meet the MGA: Bewica

Education, prevention and insurance: Eva Berg-Winters, founder and CEO at Bewica, shares her company’s approach to cyber with Insurance Age

▶ Why did you set up Bewica?

Ever since I was a teenager, I dreamt of having my own business. It was one of the reasons I joined insurance. I thought that this must be a sector in which there will be business ideas, given that digitalisation is only just beginning to really take hold.

It struck me how difficult cyber is, in particular for small businesses, who have no in-house IT or very small in-house IT. It’s a fast evolving risk that they are oft ill-equipped to handle if they have little in-house expertise, little money to pay experts or little time to become experts themselves.

▶ What services does Bewica offer?

We have automated risk assessments – which you can run within two to five minutes. They do an initial security assessment of a company, which is the first step to help educate small businesses of their specific vulnerabilities. Our broker partners can run these reports on their clients and on their prospects – which is quite useful to start a first conversation about cyber risk.

Then we’ve got a self-service security portal for clients to take action and become safer and work towards basic security. It gives staff training, it’s got a breach alert, and it also includes assessments of website security and suppliers. We hope to launch the next iteration in April 2020 with plenty more features and functionalities.

Then there is insurance to mitigate the remaining risk. Our idea is ‘educate, prevent, insure’.

▶ Who provides your insurance capacity?

Our capacity is provided by Canopius. It’s via Lloyd’s of London – we are a Lloyd’s coverholder.

Canopius is the former AmTrust Syndicate, which was recently acquired. They’re a really fantastic team.

▶ How does Bewica distribute its products?

We’ve got a broker portal, white labelling, and API integration. These are three different options for brokers to technically interact with us.

▶ How do you engage with brokers on cyber?

We’ve sometimes found a bit of exasperation from brokers, where they say the cyber market is lots of complicated policies and there is lots hidden in the detail of wordings.

We run a number of training courses, particularly with brokers, on cyber. We also go through our policy, helping them understand it in detail so they can answer questions from clients and feel confident that they are not mis-selling. It’s part of our duty as an MGA to help brokers help their clients.

We are there to help businesses, which is also what brokers want to do. They want to go beyond just selling a product which pays after the fact, but helping businesses get the right measures to be safer. There’s an opportunity to go into risk management to the benefit of clients.

We’ve had really great cooperation from our partners. The brokers we work with have been really fantastic in terms of being curious and wanting to do right by their clients.

▶ What do you see MGAs as offering brokers?

There are two things. First, an introduction to new propositions, be that technology or products. Second, a very good service – being able to be responsive and turn things around quickly.

▶ What’s next for Bewica?

I want our security solutions to be used by as many companies as possible, so we can help as many companies as possible.

I look forward to getting more and more feedback from partners as to what is right for their clients, not ‘right’ just on a generic level.