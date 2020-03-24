Blog: How tech kept the world ticking over

Qlaims Insurance's Mike Keating on how technology will help brokers, insurers and customers stay connected during the coronavirus outbreak.

Over the last twenty years technology has changed how we live, work and interact.

Right now we should be extremely grateful that it has, because right now we need it more than ever. And the pace of technological change and innovation is now going to be faster than ever, too.

Coronavirus is changing the world for the worse - and technology is racing in its wake to mitigate it.

At the other side of the pandemic we will talk about how tech helped keep the world ticking over - connecting people to information, to their work, to support, to key services, and ultimately to each other.

We will also talk about the organisations who used it well.

Opportunity

For the insurance industry, there is a real opportunity to embrace technology and evolve our services in order to support customers through this period. Brokers in particular have a role to play in continuing to connect people and insurance firms in new ways.

The coronavirus is going to fundamentally change how we interact with customers for some time to come, but one thing it shouldn’t do is stop the progress of claims.

Insurance is the safety net for so many businesses and individuals currently under significant pressures, who are going to need it over the coming weeks and months - and we need to rise to that challenge.

Brokers are adapting their own operating models, call centres operating on social distancing staff-rotations, the introduction of secure remote access to systems for armies of new homeworkers - and online access to policies for customers.

Inspections

But insurance at the sharp end is unavoidably hands-on. Brokers will know that in many situations there really isn’t a substitute for risk assessment or surveying damage in person, and a whites-of-the-eyes conversation. One of the issues we face as an industry is clearly going to be how we conduct accurate on-site inspections with loss adjusters and customers in isolation or practising social distancing.

It’s a challenge that technology is also helping with. Many companies are already using video in the field, and it’s something more brokers and insurers will need to add to their toolkits in order to be able to deliver business as usual in these very unusual circumstances.

At Qlaims, for instance, we use technology where business owners or householders can be sent a link on their smartphone which guides them to download an app and establishes a secure video and audio-connection with a desk-based professional, recorded on UK GDPR compliant servers.

The fact is that insurance is an essential service, and the adjustments we make now won’t be short term measures but will change how we work forever. Realistically we are looking at social distancing measures that will last for at least six months to a year.

And throughout that period while many businesses are not directly covered for loss of business from pandemics, every day claims from escape of water through to arson and burglary will continue and may very well increase.

Sharing

Industry across the board is going to have to change, and technology is going to be key. We need to adapt what we do, we need to innovate, and when we’ve done that, we need to share.

It occurred to us that our technology it could also be used for other purposes, particularly by charities and community organisations working with vulnerable people or families. That’s why we’re offering the technology up free to the third sector, and looking for organisations we can help.

If you have customers that might benefit from that, or you’d like to find out more about our services for yourself, please do get in touch.

Mike Keating is chief development officer at Qlaims Insurance