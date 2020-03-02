Profit falls at Hiscox as COR reaches 105.7% in 2019

Provider reports growth in GWP, but admits household broker business in the UK has been impacted by “tough pricing action” following an increase in claims.

Hiscox has revealed a fall in profit before tax to $53.1m (£41.6m) for the full year 2019, compared to $135.6m in 2018.

The business also reported a worsened combined operating ratio of 105.7% in 2019, up from 94.9% in the preceding year.

However, the group saw a rise in gross written premium over 2019 to $4.03bn (2018: $3.78bn).

In its retail division, profit increased by 22% to $178.4m (2018: $146.3m) and the COR was 98.7%, compared to 93.6% in 2018.

GWP for the UK business was $746.4m in 2019, which Hiscox said was up by 3.9% in constant currency from $749.6m in 2018.

Brokers

Hiscox chief executive officer Bronek Masojada wrote in his results report that the household broker business in the UK has been impacted by the “tough pricing action” taken over the last 18 months in response to market-wide claims trends, including an inflation in escape of water claims.

He added: “2019 saw the bedding in of the new Hiscox UK IT system. After a challenging period of adjustment in which broker service levels were not what we would have hoped, I am pleased to say we have seen a return to normalcy. Those products which are not on the new system will be migrated across by 2022.”

In the London Market business, Hiscox stated that profit decreased to $30.4m (2018: $75.8m) while its COR deteriorated to 104.4% (2018: 89.3%). According to the provider, the results were largely impacted by attritional losses in property, and large loss activity in D&O and alternative risk.

Coronavirus

Looking at 2020, Hiscox stated that it was too early to estimate the impact of the coronavirus on the business. It detailed that its main exposures are event cancellation, travel and personal accident cover.

The business also noted that some of its UK household customers had suffered from flooding from the recent storms.

At the time of reporting, the insurer stated that it had received 112 claims, adding that net losses are “well within our expected catastrophe loss budget for the quarter”.

Earlier this year, Hiscox stated it was to move 300 roles outside of London, in a development that will see it open a new branch in a yet undecided location.

Commenting on the 2019 group figures, Masojada said: “Our strategy of balance, between big-ticket lines and our more steady retail earnings, provides resilience and opportunity.

“Our growing Retail profits and strong investment return has enabled us to weather a third consecutive year of storms. We are investing for growth as we look to capture the many opportunities we see ahead.”

