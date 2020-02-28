Pool Re set to become part of the government

Pool Re to operate as it currently does until 31 March 2021, while a range of options are considered.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has judged that Pool Re should be classified to the central government sector.

The terrorism reinsurer stated that the chief secretary to HM Treasury (HMT) has granted a derogation until 31 March 2021, which will enable Pool Re to operate as it currently does while HMT engages with Pool Re and its member insurers about a range of options.

According to Pool Re, the classification by the ONS does not have any direct implications in areas such as ownership, legal status, or management structure.

It added that the Retrocession Agreement continues to govern the relationship between Pool Re and HMT.

In February 2019, Pool Re started covering non-damage business interruption following the Royal Assent of the bill which allows it to cover losses incurred if a business cannot trade or is prevented from accessing its premises in the wake of a terrorist attack.

Last year, it also collaborated with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association and numerous government departments and other industry experts to launch a guide on terrorism insurance, tailored to support brokers’ understanding of this risk class and with an aim to increase the take-up of this class of insurance.

Resilience

Julian Enoizi, Pool Re chief executive officer, commented: “We will be working closely with both HMT and our member insurers to ensure that the important functions of Pool Re – increasing the resilience of the UK economy and providing a safety net for the insurance industry allowing the return of risk to the commercial insurance markets in an orderly fashion – are not jeopardised in any way.

“As the nature of the terrorist threat has continuously evolved, Pool Re has been able to respond to support the insurance market by introducing innovations such as cover for non-damage business interruption, cyber and Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear events.”

He continued: “We have also been able to further distance the taxpayer from potential loss by introducing a market leading retrocession programme, and launched Pool Re Solutions, the most advanced terrorism insurance risk analysis and mitigation enterprise in the world.

“These innovations would not have been possible without the high degree of operational independence currently afforded to Pool Re. This classification now presents an opportunity to stimulate further innovative thinking about the scheme’s future and we will use the derogation period to consider all possibilities.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.