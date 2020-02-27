RSA is "getting its mojo back" says UK boss Scott Egan

Egan points to growth in RSA's regional commercial broker book as UK business moves back into profit.

Scott Egan, UK and International chief executive of RSA, has stated that there is “no complacency” at the provider following the UK division’s return to profit in 2019.

“I would characterise 2019 for UK & International as a year of good progress for RSA,” Egan told Insurance Age.

He added: “Our UK business delivered a combined ratio of 97.7%, which is not where we want to be for a longer term but it’s a step up from where we were last year.

“We’re pleased and we’ve seen a lot of changes in the UK business during the course of last year, all of which I would say are settling in well.”

The CEO further noted that the business was aiming to achieve a combined operating of below 94% on a consistent basis.

Brokers

According to Egan, the insurer had seen growth in its regional commercial broker book in 2019, where new business was up by 35% and the retention rate was “towards the high 80s”.

In 2018, brokers said RSA was difficult to trade with and criticised the provider for becoming “much less visible” to those operating in the regions.

Egan, who took over the CEO post from Steve Lewis in February 2019, said last year that he was “not defensive” about the criticism and explained that one of his priorities was to meet with brokers and listen to what they had to say.

Commenting on the insurer’s progress during 2019, he stated: “RSA seems to be getting its mojo back and getting back on the front foot which is good for us and a good thing for the market.

“I’d like to thank our partners and our brokers for supporting us through the tougher times. This business is built on relationships and we have many good and strong ones across the business.”

Egan also highlighted that he had seen improvement in RSA’s attritional loss ratio, adding: “Our large losses which have haunted us in the past, have behaved themselves in 2019.

“We want another year of that to convince ourselves we’ve done the job we need to do.”

Restructure

Last September, RSA merged its Commercial Risk Solutions and Global Risk Solutions businesses to create a unified commercial division.

At the time, Egan explained that the move followed feedback from brokers that RSA’s previous structure “made it harder to get things done”.

Asked how the restructure had been received by the market, Egan stated: “Undoubtedly, there are a few rough edges that we need to get right, as there always is, but the reaction has been positive.”

In its results announcement, RSA flagged that it had spent £27m on restructuring the business in 2019, with more to come in 2020.

According to Egan, the business had “left no stone unturned” in its mission to cut costs and improve its competitiveness in the market.

He declined to comment on how many redundancies the restructure might result in, but added: “The business is smaller than what it was two years ago and we have to make sure we shape our costs in line with that.

“We look across every aspect of our cost base to make that happen and that’s what we’ve done and will continue to do in the future.”

Exits

In November 2018, RSA revealed it would exit its international construction, international freight and fixed price marine protection and indemnity business lines.

This followed comments from Stephen Hester, RSA group CEO, that the provider would take action on pricing and underwriting in certain classes of business, with a “willingness to walk away from business”.

Egan concluded: “There’ll never be a day when an insurer isn’t moving in and out of markets, but in terms of headline exits, there are no plans to make further material exits.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.