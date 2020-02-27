Hastings posts profit drop after "challenging" 2019

CFO John Worth said results were driven by elevated claims as the business reports rising GWP in every division except van.

Profit after tax fell to £69.7m at Hastings Group in 2019, down from £130.6m in 2018.

The business also reported a drop in operating profit to £109.7m for the year, compared to £190.6m in 2018.

Gross written premiums (GWP) remained relatively flat at £961.6m (2018: £958.3m).

Hastings chief financial officer, John Worth, told Insurance Age that the falling numbers were due to a challenging market environment.

Claims inflation

The motor provider warned in a trading update on 17 January 2020 that its results would be impacted by elevated claims costs in the fourth quarter.

“The elevated claims inflation has had an impact on our loss ratio and indeed on our operating profit,” Worth commented.

He added: “One of the features of 2019 is that the price inflation in the market has not matched the claims inflation.

“We’ve increased our prices in line with this, so our pricing is ahead of the rest of the market. This has impacted on our new business competitiveness, but we’ve made up for that with our retention numbers.”

In July last year, Hastings revealed it would take an £8.4m hit from the change in the Ogden rate.

This followed the government’s announcement that the Ogden rate would change from -0.75% to -0.25% on 5 August.

“The good thing about the rate being set is that we have certainty around which rate to use going forward,” Worth stated.

Divisions

Looking at the separate divisions, GWP in private car was up to £924.7m (2018: £919.5m) while GWP in bike inched up to £18.5m (2018: £18.1m) and GWP for home grew to £9.5m in 2019 from £7.1m in 2018.

However, GWP in the van division fell to £8.9m, compared to £13.6m in 2018.

Worth explained that there were two reasons behind this drop, adding: “One is that it’s very competitive, the level of competition has been more acute in 2019 than in 2018 and we’ve priced our products accordingly.

“Secondly, we’ve moved our whole business onto the Guidewire system and because van is our smallest product it has been the last one to benefit from that.”

Opportunities

Worth noted that Hastings is not looking to divest from any of its business lines and added: “If there are other opportunities in other lines of business we’ll look carefully at those.

“The number of our home policies has increased by 25% in 2019 so that’s a nice diversification from motor.”

Hastings also stated that its number of live customer policies rose to 2.85m in 2018, compared to 2.71m in 2018.

Worth further explained that the business had continued to invest in technology and data during 2019, with the aim of becoming a digital insurance provider.

He concluded: “In 2020 trading has started in line with our expectations. We’re working on a number of developments internally which will start benefiting us soon.”

