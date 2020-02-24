Andrew Scott joins Broker Insights as advisor
Scott, who founded Aston Scott Group, has invested in the start-up which was launched by former Aviva broker distribution director Fraser Edmond.
Aston Scott Group founder Andrew Scott has invested in Broker Insights and been appointed as an advisor to the board.
Scott became an independent consultant in 2015 when Aston Scott completed a management buyout which saw Peter Blanc join the business.
The broker later rebranded to Aston Lark after merging with Lark in 2017.
Broker Insights was launched in October 2018 by ex-Aviva broker distribution director Fraser Edmond alongside Iain Crole, formerly head of broker sales for the UK at Aviva.
The start-up’s data platform combines technology and regional broker customer data to give insurers insight into the UK broker market.
Broker Insights stated that it now supports over 200 broker offices and has £450m of GWP combined in its platform.
Relationships
Edmond said: “Andrew’s experience and track record in the UK commercial broker market is second to none.
“Our business is focused on supporting brokers and transforming their relationships with our partner insurers.
“Andrew will provide valuable broker knowledge and perspective to our business.”
Scott added: “I’ve known the team behind Broker Insights for a long time and what they have built is really exciting.
“With their combined experience and the application of technology and data, the team are transforming the way commercial brokers and insurers are engaging.
“This is driving efficiencies and gains for insurers and brokers alike as well as, ultimately, better customer outcomes - which as a former broker I will always remain passionate about.”
