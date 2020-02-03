News analysis: Insurer run-offs could leave brokers searching for capacity

As providers continue to pull out of unprofitable lines of business, a generation of brokers who have never known a hard market could struggle in a capacity crunch, industry experts have warned.

The recent spate of insurers and managing general agents pulling out of underperforming lines of business at increasing speed was triggered by actions taken by Lloyd’s of London in 2018, according to experts in the market.

However, brokers stated that they are not particularly worried by the constant stream of providers going into run-off.

Insurance specialists further agreed that while some areas of the market are seeing hardening as a result, many others remain soft with aggressively competitive pricing.

Tom Bartleet, chief executive officer of Erskine Murray, commented: “There are areas of the market where insurers are reviewing pricing terms and conditions, but I don’t think it’s a general hard market.”

He noted that the tougher areas include professional indemnity and large account property, but added that there is plenty of capacity out there for brokers looking to place business. However, he urged brokers not to be complacent.

“There’s still sufficient reasonably priced capital available in the market, but it’s something people are watching closely. We need to manage it as one should as a broker, which is to ensure you do your job properly,” Bartleet continued.

In recent months there has been plenty of anecdotal discussion around whether or not newer brokers have the skillset to flourish in a harder market.

This is a point also flagged by Rob Best, managing director at CLS Risk Solutions.

New experience

He highlighted that because the market has been soft for so long, many brokers and underwriters have never experienced the hard part of the cycle, despite having worked in insurance for many years.

“So in terms of how we manage what a toughening market means for customers, we’re lacking in the skillset market-wide,” he warned.

Jon Hancock and Lloyd’s Decile 10 strategy In 2018, Lloyd’s announced through its performance management director Jon Hancock that it would take a tougher stance on loss-making syndicates and that its prudential oversight priority required the market to “close the performance gap”. It identified three areas of focus where targeted performance improvement was required: syndicates that had not been profitable for each of the last three years of account;

syndicate classes that were the material drivers of underperformance in each of the eight ‘portfolio review’ classes; and

the worst performing 10% of premium for each syndicate, which managing agents were asked to identify through the ‘Decile 10’ review. Syndicates were asked to provide detailed performance improvement plans to return the business to sustainable profit. The move was identified by experts as being the catalyst behind the recent market exits and run-offs across the whole of the insurance market. Lloyd’s stated at the start of this year that Hancock, who also took the lead on its Future at Lloyd’s strategy, is set to step down in 2020.

The Lloyd’s ‘Decile 10’ strategy (see box) has been pointed out as a main driver behind the hardening of the market. It was introduced in 2018 and required all syndicates to identify the worst performing 10% of premium in the business.

Following poor financial results at Lloyd’s – the market reported a loss of £2bn in 2017 and a loss of £1bn the year after – the move forced firms to take a more disciplined approach to underwriting in an effort to return to profitability.

Best stated that Decile 10 was an “unusual initiative” for Lloyd’s, adding: “It was a sign of the market’s madness that it took a market body to tell them to stop losing money.

“If you’ve got books of business that have not been performing over the last five years, why do you think that’s going to change?” he asked.

Pile on

According to Best, this set off a train of thought across the rest of the UK insurance market where businesses started to take a harder look at unprofitable portfolios.

“We’re a lead-follow market, we wait for someone to take initiative and then we pile behind them,” he continued. “For the first time we’ve got a hardening market that’s not being precipitated by a natural event. It’s being precipitated by people saying they’re not going to make a profit on particular lines of business.”

Best, who has had a long career in the UK insurance industry, including positions at JLT, Gallagher and Willis Towers Watson, argued that this type of hardening market is likely to continue for a long time.

“The corrections that have been made aren’t enough. There’s some stuff coming down the track that will significantly hurt the market,” he continued.

Furthermore, former A&A boss Tony Allen, who is now chairman of Insenture Underwriting, explained that many classes of business had been underpriced for years and anticipated that most prices will increase in the coming months.

“When products are written at very low prices for a long period of time, ultimately the results come through and there comes a moment where you can’t carry on.

“A lot of people have said that reinsurance rates have gone up dramatically. If your loss ratio is consistently worse than breakeven and then you get a bit of a reinsurance hike, it makes the whole model not viable.”

In late 2018, RSA ensured the ball rolled even further when it restructured its London market business to focus on four key specialisms. At the same time it exited lines of business that it said were “unlikely to satisfy the group’s profitability requirements in the foreseeable future”.

Last July, Tokio Marine Kiln Group decided it would focus on Lloyd’s business through its syndicates as it placed its UK arm, Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance, into run-off.

Brokers had a fairly measured response to the news at the time, but they highlighted that it would result in higher pressure on rates and reduced capacity in the marketplace.

But one of the biggest shocks of last year came when MS Amlin announced it was exiting nine business lines, including corporate property, real estate, fleet and aviation.

It’s always challenging for anybody when there’s a new situation… But a decent broker will have enough experience on its team to mitigate that Tom Bartleet

Broker response

While recent events have triggered the usual warnings around potential issues arising from diminished capacity and less choice for consumers, most brokers seem to take them in stride.

“It’s always challenging for anybody when there’s a new situation,” Bartleet noted. “But a decent broker will have enough experience on its team to mitigate that and to use that knowledge and experience accordingly.”

In addition, at the time of MS Amlin’s announcement, Chris Patterson, group MD at the Bollington Group, argued that insurers have always continuously reviewed the lines that they trade on.

He said: “It can be frustrating when insurers change their direction, particularly if you have been working with them closely in partnership.

“It is, however, a part of the business that we work in and, wherever possible, brokers try to de-risk such events by adopting a panel approach to placement.”

The start of this year has seen additional market exits, with Neon Underwriting ceasing to trade and Beazley putting its regional marine business in run-off. This included a number of marine lines, such as regional cargo, regional freight liability and regional commercial hull.

The provider stated that the decision had been taken following a strategic review of the portfolio and added: “The UK regional marine insurance market has been under pressure for some years, with low margins posing a challenge for insurers, including Beazley.”

Brokers noted that this reflected “ongoing challenging market conditions” within marine and predicted that more providers would look to exit this class of business in the future.

This was a running theme across several lines of business, with PI and property also being identified as being in the danger zone by experts.

Pukka, Markerstudy and capacity While Pukka and Markerstudy have not pulled out of any business lines, they have both recently experienced capacity-related issues. Earlier in January, motor MGA Pukka temporarily suspended trading after reaching its capacity limit with providers. The business is currently in the first year of a deal with New India, which replenishes in April. Around the same time, Markerstudy was forced to go “on hiatus” for new quotes in commercial lines after its backer Qatar Insurance Group asked it to seek alternative capacity for that book of business. Gary Humphreys, group underwriting director at Markerstudy Group, told Insurance Age at the time that the business was in talks with two potential providers. He said: “We had a discussion with Q about capacity for this year because we needed additional capacity to pay for the

Co-op acquisition. “As part of those discussions, where Q confirmed it will provide £1.4bn capacity to Markerstudy for this year, it mentioned that it had a clash on SME commercial, which we only write a small amount of. It asked us if we would seek alternative capacity for that business.”

Facing the challenge

Graeme Trudgill, executive director of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), noted that the trade body is doing its best to help its members access capacity in the hardening market.

“It’s been a challenging time, but we have schemes and facilities that can help members if they’re struggling,” Trudgill added.

He explained that Biba members had been raising concerns around difficulties with placing business in certain areas of business, including in regard to properties with cladding and professional indemnity insurance for construction trades.

The trade body has subsequently held meetings with a number of organisations, such as the Association of Residential Managing Agents, UK Finance and the Leasehold Knowledge Partnership, to discuss issues with access that they are having as customers.

“It is challenging in some sectors right now,” Trudgill added. “The messages we’ve been getting to members are to speak to your clients earlier than you would normally do, contact your insurers earlier than you would normally do, and consider that those insurers may only offer certain limits and that you may need to get excess layers.”