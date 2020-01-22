Zurich-owned N&G buys marine trade book from NMU

The book of business will be transferred to N&G at renewal and NMU marine trade underwriters will move across as part of the deal.

Zurich-owned Navigators and General (N&G) has bought NMU’s commercial marine trade combined book for an undisclosed sum.

The Brighton-based insurer noted that the transaction brings a target risk appetite book of business to N&G and accelerates its growth in the marine insurance sector.

The book of business will be transferred to N&G at renewal and will be staggered across the year.

As part of the deal, NMU marine trade underwriters will move across to N&G.

The book was previously transferred to NMU from sister company Groves John & Westrup (GJW) in January 2017.

N&G predominantly provides insurance for pleasure craft – from dinghies to yachts – up to the value of £10m.

Its marine trade combined business also offers bespoke cover for small work boats and chandleries to coastal marinas and yacht manufacturers.

Platform

Paul Glasper, head of specialist retail at Zurich, said: “The transaction delivers a book of business that is consistent with our risk appetite, and gives us a strong platform for driving future growth.

“We look forward to welcoming NMU colleagues to N&G and achieving a smooth transition for customers and brokers.”

David Perfect, CEO at NMU, added: “This book which, prior to its integration into NMU, comprised what was previously GJW’s book of specialist marine trade combined business, will transfer to N&G at renewal and will be staggered across the year.

“As part of the arrangement NMU marine trade underwriters will move across to N&G. Brokers can be assured that it’s very much business as usual for all other NMU product lines.”

