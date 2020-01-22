Tony Allen reveals expansion plans for Markerstudy-backed MGA

The former A&A broker boss, who set up Insenture Underwriting last year, discusses his new venture alongside his son Lloyd Allen.

Insurance veteran Tony Allen has returned to the market with a new motor managing general agent, Insenture Underwriting.

The business, which began trading a year ago, is an appointed representative (AR) of Zenith Insurance, part of Markerstudy Group.

Taking the role of chairman of the new venture, Allen set up the MGA along with his son, Lloyd Allen, who is business development director, and Graeme Auld, who is underwriting director.

“We’ve spent this year establishing our footprint and working out the areas we want to write and we’ve built our software,” Tony Allen told Insurance Age.

“We combine new technology with traditional underwriting.”

Products

The business currently has four products of its own - private car, commercial vehicle, black cab and a taxi policy with a dashcam feature, which has just been launched.

It also sells InsurTech broker Cuvva’s hourly car insurance product. Tony Allen explained that he and Auld were two of Cuvva’s original investors when it was set up in 2014.

He added: “People should be able to decide when they need insurance. We’re responding to the way that car insurance will change. People don’t want to be tied into an annual contract anymore.”

According to Lloyd Allen, the founders had looked at the option of creating a broker but in the end decided on an MGA.

He commented: “A lot of brokers have standardised products given by the main insurers and it’s quite tough to get a competitive edge. If we set up an MGA we could design our own products and distribute them to the market.

“The idea is that we have our own rating and can build our own niches and define our footprint.”

Team

Insenture currently has 15 staff, split between an underwriting team, a direct sales unit and an operations team that handles all of the customer service.

Headquartered in Hampton Hill, the business is located near where the original Allen & Allen building was.

Tony Allen’s father Dennis Allen set up Allen & Allen in 1968 and Allen became the broker’s first employee at the age of 20. It was rebranded to Complete Cover Group following a restructure in 2016, and Allen left the business in March 2018.

“My father helped me so I guess I’m doing the same for Lloyd,” Tony Allen noted.

Markerstudy

When asked why the MGA is an AR of Markerstudy, he explained: “I count Kevin [Spencer] and Gary [Humphreys] as friends and I was one of the initial investors in Markerstudy. They trust us and we work well with them.”

He further stated that Insenture’s broking arm, Doddle Cover, is set to become an independent broker once its application for authorisation by the Financial Conduct Authority goes through. The broker will then look at working with additional providers.

Meanwhile, the underwriting arm now works with 14 brokers. “We like to partner with a select few and only deal with brokers who add true value to us,” Lloyd Allen noted.

The business achieved gross written premiums of £5m in its first year, and Lloyd Allen stated that the plan was to double that figure this year.

Growth

Looking to the future, he added that the business is actively recruiting and looking to move to a new office in Twickenham as it is about to outgrow its current premises.

According to the founders, there are currently no plans to expand its product range beyond the motor market.

Tony Allen concluded: “We’ve gone at it at a real speed, but we still have loads of things in development.

“We’ll see whether we go anywhere else once these five products are established. Fleet is a possibility.”

