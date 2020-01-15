RSA e-trading director exits
Move comes as RSA restructures its UK business after creating a unified commercial division.
RSA has confirmed that e-trading director Paul Trivett left the business at the end of 2019.
The move was first reported by sister title Insurance Post. It is understood that Trivett opted to leave RSA as part of an ongoing restructure of its UK operations.
Robert Flynn, who was previously director of UK household insurance at RSA, has taken over the role of e-trading director.
Trivett is set to join the British Engineering Services Group as head of key accounts at the beginning of February.
A spokesman for RSA told Insurance Age: “Paul left RSA at the end of 2019 after 26 successful years with the business. We wish him well in his new role.”
Changes
Insurance Age revealed in November last year that RSA’s UK-wide change programme will lead to a number of redundancies across the business.
An RSA spokesperson commented at the time: “Over the course of 2019, we’ve made a number of changes to the way we operate in the UK and in some cases this has, unfortunately, resulted in colleagues leaving the business.
“We never take these decisions lightly and, as always, our priority is to fully support the teams and individuals affected.”
Restructure
RSA stated in its trading update for Q3 2019 that it had begun restructuring its UK operations. It further reported that it had spent £8m on a cost reduction programme in Q3.
This follows its move to combine its Global Risk Solutions (GRS) and Commercial Risk Solutions (CRS) divisions to create a unified commercial division.
At the time of the announcement, RSA UK and International chief executive officer, Scott Egan, did not deny that the move could lead to job losses, but would not be drawn to reveal any more details.
