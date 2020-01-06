Axa teams up with Brokerbility for management training

The courses, aimed at broker leaders, cover the type of misconduct exposed by #MeToo revelations.

Axa UK and the Brokerbility Academy have teamed up to provide management training for future and current team leaders in the broker network.

According to Axa, the residential seminars aim to empower independent broker team leaders. They cover the main issues that may affect teams, including sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour exposed by #MeToo revelations.

The training programme is twofold, with a focus on prevention and then a focus on intervention. The sessions are facilitated by members of the Axa Broker Development team and Brokerbility Learning & Development using two sector experts.

Prevention

The first prevention seminar, led by Van der Laan Management Consultants, took place in December. It covered how good managers communicate, how to set clear measurable objectives, how to empower and delegate within teams. It was also designed to enable team leaders to benchmark their existing broker culture.

The second intervention seminar set to take place next month, will be held by law firm rradar.

Axa detailed that this session is designed to build team leader confidence and explains how to approach issues such as poor performance, absenteeism, grievances, complaints and conflicts, and how to tackle bullying, harassment and discrimination.

Several scandals have rocked the insurance industry in recent months. In the 2019 Lloyd’s of London culture survey, 8% of respondents had witnessed sexual harassment in the market over the previous year and 22% of respondents had seen people in their organisation turn a blind eye to inappropriate behaviour.

Response

Ken Wright, head of broker development, Axa Commercial Lines, commented: “We are proud to help our broker partners develop their people. The training programme was co-created throughout with Brokerbility, who listened to the needs of their members and had a real desire to respond.

“It delivers the knowledge sharing in two distinct parts, with an initial focus on the building blocks for good team leadership and then on practical legal insight should an issue be tackled. Both seminars support the cultural change at hand in our sector, to make it more inclusive.”

Ian Stutz, managing director, Brokerbility, added: “In the spirit of true partnership, the Axa and Brokerbility teams worked well together to produce this bespoke programme. Our independent broker members really value this investment in their employees’ professional and personal development.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.