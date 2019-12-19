Christmas Q&A: David Martin and Ashwin Mistry

David Martin, head of retail management at Zurich UK, looks back at 2019 and Ashwin Mistry, chairman at Brokerbility, looks forward to 2020.

2019 reflections with David Martin, head of retail management at Zurich UK

Which insurance issue has defined 2019?

For me, 2019 was a year of Brexit preparations. As a business and the entire industry, making sure that we are ready for when the UK leaves the EU has been a key priority.

What has been the year’s most surprising moment in insurance?

There have been quite a few surprises this year and the discount rate announcement was definitely one of them. Zurich, like every other insurer in the UK market, was disappointed with the announcement of the rate at -0.25%.

Which product launch has made the most impact?

In my opinion, the launch of high net worth (HNW) products made the biggest impact this year. It’s important that brokers have the right tools to serve the needs of their HNW customers.

How has technology changed insurance this year?

Technology has helped to accelerate and, in some cases, drive and enable innovation in insurance. It helps us create models focused on customer needs and the support they require from us.

What has been your biggest professional achievement in 2019?

Personally, I am particularly proud of maximising the potential of Zurich’s property and casualty business. A clear and concise strategy allows us to focus on the needs of our brokers and customers.

2020 predictions with Ashwin Mistry, chairman at Brokerbility

What issue will define general insurance in 2020?

The year will be defined by a number of political and economic factors beyond our control. What is in the control of brokers is how prepared they are and how actively they respond to the ever-changing environment.

Insurers will have their own particular challenges around profitability and choosing distribution channels.

Both individuals and businesses have to remain relevant and fit for purpose.

Do you expect the market for broker acquisitions to be more active or less?

Current trends in acquisitions will continue as we have now resolved the political impasse in the UK. Investors can now plan with a little more certainty but must remain alert to headwinds which will inevitably come. Quality businesses will still command above average multiples.

How do you think the Financial Conduct Authority will rule on dual pricing?

This is a big challenge as it impacts not just insurance, but also telecoms, utilities and media, to name a few. Setting a precedent might sound romantically doable, but there are unintended consequences.

Personal lines distributors in particular will be under the spotlight as will plain vanilla MGAs.

Which lines of business will have the most challenging year?

All lines will have challenges as more and more capacity comes into our space. New players will reveal themselves. Claims in the cyber and directors and officers space will feature strongly as will the old chestnuts of storm/flood, theft and large fires.

What overlooked trend in insurance will gain greater prominence in 2020?

Ever-changing customer habits will demand responsiveness from brokers. If brokers fail, others will come for your food.

Organic growth will be challenging, meaning boards will have a major focus on cost management.

The rise of digital will be incredible and accelerate way beyond 2020. That is a real threat, but an even greater opportunity for those prepared to invest and use data proactively.

Finally, trust has been breached in many people’s minds due to a whole range of factors and insurance will be high on the list of sectors under scrutiny.