MCE teams up with InsurTech start-up Inzura to launch new app

InsurTech Futures: Motorbike specialist says app will automate the customer onboarding process, enabling it to process higher customer numbers faster and at a lower cost.

Motorcycle insurance specialist MCE Insurance has partnered with InsurTech start-up Inzura on an app which the provider said will provide “significant time and efficiency savings”.

The insurer explained that the digital initiative automates the customer onboarding process, and aims to provide a secure way of submitting policy activation documents.

MCE explained that Inzura’s digital insurance platform and smartphone app will automate the process of collecting and verifying all policy documentation, utilising both AI-based fraud detection and photo analysis technology.

It added that the app allows the business to process higher customer numbers faster and at a lower cost, whilst also detecting potential policy fraud at the point of sale.

A spokesperson for Inzura confirmed to Insurance Age that the app can be white labelled by brokers.

Partnership

MCE’s commercial director Simon French commented: “We know a good thing when we see it, and we are confident that our partnership with Inzura will grant us market-leading opportunities to better assist our customers at every stage of their insurance lifecycle.

“We look forward to showcasing the product, and revolutionising how insurers validate, as well as communicate.”

Inzura co-founder and COO Ian McWilliams added: “Working with such a high profile and innovative insurer as MCE is a fantastic opportunity for Inzura to showcase what we can do.

“Our AI-based technology will help MCE with improved customer engagement, operational efficiency and rapid fraud detection.”

