IFB warns of increasing danger as ghost broking rises 6%

UK insurers reported a 6% rise in ghost broking activity on social media last year, according to the Insurance Fraud Bureau, as it warned the threat of people being duped would continue to increase with the growth of financial strain.

The IFB detailed it uncovered up to 50,000 fraudulent motor insurance policies a year, with thousands being linked to ghost broking activity.

A YouGov finding revealed one in five 18-24 year olds were now using social media to search for car insurance deals. The IFB labelled it a “prime hunting ground for ghost brokers”.

It found that TikTok and Snapchat were among the most popular sites for the con to take place.

The General Insurance Fraud Committee has launched a campaign in partnership with