Amanda Blanc returns to UK insurance as Aviva NED

Former Axa UK boss Blanc left Zurich after only nine months earlier this year.

Former Axa and Zurich boss, Amanda Blanc, has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Aviva.

Blanc most recently worked as chief executive officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Zurich, a role she left in July this year after only nine months at the provider.

Prior to joining Zurich she held the UK CEO post at Axa. Blanc has also held senior management positions at Towergate Insurance Brokers, Groupama and Commercial Union.

In 2018, she was the first woman to be appointed as chair of the Association of British Insurers, a position she stepped down from with immediate effect after resigning from Zurich. She was succeeded by Allianz UK CEO, Jon Dye.

Blanc has also served as chair of the Insurance Fraud Bureau and president of the Chartered Insurance Institute.

When she first left Axa, brokers hailed her appointment at Zurich as a “great fit”, stating that she was a “big loss to Axa and an unbelievable gain to Zurich”.

Changes

Aviva further stated that Claudia Arney and Glyn Barker will retire from their independent NED roles at the provider on 31 December 2019.

Blanc will succeed Arney as chair of the governance committee and become a member of the nomination and risk committees upon appointment to the Board.

Arney has been with Aviva for almost four years and has been a member of the nomination, remuneration and risk committees.

Meanwhile Barker has served as an independent NED for almost eight years.

During his time on Aviva’s board he has been both chair of the audit committee and the senior independent director in addition to serving on the audit, governance, nomination, remuneration and risk committees.

Aviva noted that the appointment of a senior independent director to succeed Barker will be announced in due course.

Experience

Sir Adrian Montague, Aviva chairman, said: “We are delighted to welcome Amanda Blanc as an independent non-executive director and as the new chair of the governance committee.

“Amanda’s breadth and depth of experience of the UK and European insurance industry, and her detailed understanding of business and customers, make her an excellent addition to our Board.”

He continued: “Our thanks go to Glyn and Claudia for their very significant contribution to the company during their time as directors.

“We wish Claudia every success in her other business commitments, and my special thanks go to Glyn who has helped me to refresh the Board but now feels that, with Amanda’s appointment, it is now right to retire after almost eight years’ service.”

