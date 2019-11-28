H.W Kaufman seeks to grow in UK MGA space
Business will move forward in the UK under the Burns & Wilcox brand following the Barbican Protect buy.
H.W Kaufman is seeking to grow GWP at Barbican Protect following its acquisition of the MGA for an undisclosed sum.
The US-based family business is also keen to grow its UK footprint and this may lead to further deals in the UK MGA space, according to James Stevenson, managing director at H.W Kaufman Group.
Stevenson told Insurance Age: “We want to use it to build H.W Kaufman in the UK.”
Branding
Barbican Protect will soon be rebranded as Burns & Wilcox.
Stevenson explained that Burns & Wilcox, part of H.W Kaufman, is one of the largest family-owned MGAs in the United States.
He commented: “Burns & Wilcox is a very strong brand in the London Market and the USA. We are looking to build the brand in the UK.”
Future
Barbican Protect currently has GWP around £50m and 19 staff. Stevenson confirmed that all staff would remain with the business following the deal.
He also pointed out that no private equity financing was used in the deal.
The organisation will consider further UK acquisitions as Burns & Wilcox but Stevenson felt there were also opportunities for organic growth. He said MGAs would be the target and ruled out brokers as potential buys.
He commented: “Yes, [there may be acquisitions], but we feel our strong ownership is going to mean we will also attract good talent to the business because it will be a stable home.”
Lines
The MGA will focus on niche lines – it currently specialises in property, commercial combined, marine and professionals.
Stevenson said he is seeking to develop news lines in addition to growing the ones the business already has, but remarked that it is still “early days” in terms of deciding the direction of travel.
He pledged to continue serving Barbican Protect’s UK brokers and added: “It is fantastic news amid the doom and gloom about Brexit. Here is a US business investing in the UK and wanting to grow. That’s a good thing for the country.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 1 November 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most popular news stories of the week, including the Gallagher/Ardonagh court case.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- UK-wide redundancies underway at RSA
- Marsh Commercial to move small business to five centres
- Marsh Commercial argues small business centres will succeed
- Drug-gang ghost broker sentenced
- MS Amlin restructures and reveals leadership changes
- Ex-One Commercial boss Mike Keating launches MGA
- Barbican Protect bought by H.W Kaufman