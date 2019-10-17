Customer loyalty programme launches for brokers

Proposition from Stubben Edge will enable brokers to offer customers loyalty rewards and has partners including Halfords and Vision Express.

A loyalty platform designed for brokers has been developed by Stubben Edge Group.

Stubben Edge Loyalty will enable brokers to offer their customers rewards from a wide range of retailers including Hotels.com, Pasta Evangelist, The Carwash Company and Vision Express.

Stubben Edge reported that the platform can be white-labelled and has been created to help brokers increase retention and engagement rates by adding new touchpoints throughout the policy lifecycle.

Relationship

Karen Barretto, deputy managing director at Stubben Edge Group, commented: “It was important to us that we were able to create something for brokers that enables them to nurture their relationship with their clients.

“We wanted to provide tools to assist brokers to understand their clients buying patterns and needs, thereby allowing for further engagement and opening up potential cross selling opportunities. There are several loyalty platforms available, but they all focus around employee benefits.”

She added: “We aim to be the first provider of a white-labelled, completely personalised loyalty platform offered to brokers.”

The group indicated that it has partnered up with key retailers that share a similar lifestyle ethos and culture to its broking partners and their clients.

Stubben Edge claimed the system, which provides cashback to the broker based on the number of active users at the end of the year, can increase client retention.

Founded in 2018, Stubben Edge Group provides edge technology and solutions for brokers, insurers and MGAs. It currently processes £250m GWP for brokers and MGAs.

