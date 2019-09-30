RSA boss in the running to become HSBC CEO - report
The Sunday Times reports that RSA group CEO Stephen Hester is on the shortlist as HSBC searches for a new leader.
RSA group chief executive officer Stephen Hester is a target to become the next CEO of HSBC, according to The Sunday Times.
The article stated that HSBC had hired global management consulting and executive search firm Egon Zehnder to search for a new leader after former CEO John Flint left.
A spokesperson for RSA declined to comment.
Hester, who has previously worked as CEO at RBS Group, took on the group CEO role at RSA in February 2014.
He replaced Simon Lee, who resigned in December 2013 following issues at the insurer’s operations in Ireland.
Hester has also been CEO of British Land and chief operating officer and finance director of Abbey National.
