Broker distribution director to retire from Ageas

Insurer will reveal Chris Dobson’s replacement by the end of the year.

Ageas has announced that Chris Dobson, broker distribution director at the insurer, will be retiring at the end of 2019.

Dobson has led broker distribution at Ageas for nearly 15 years. The insurer said he played a “pivotal role” in Ageas’s provision of products and services to brokers.

Ant Middle, chief customer officer, commented: “Chris has made a fantastic contribution to Ageas and the whole insurance market for many years, and we all wish him the very best for his retirement.

“Having been aware of Chris’s plans for some time, we’ve been able to work together to firm up our thinking on his succession and will ensure that we continue to maximise the strong and established relationships we have in place to support our growth ambitions in the broker market.”

A replacement for Dobson will be announced by the end of the year.

Restructure

Ageas underwent significant restructuring in October 2018, which included the departure of François-Xavier Boisseau, chief executive officer of insurance.

At the time, the insurer emphasised to the market that Dobson would be retaining his role.

When Insurance Age gauged brokers’ reactions to the announcement, Dobson’s continuing presence at Ageas was highlighted as a reassuring factor by multiple executives.

Ian Donaldson, now chief executive officer at Atlanta, described Dobson as “massively focused on the brokers”.

Results

In financial results published for H1 2019, Ageas UK revealed a 70% rise in net profit to £45.4m.

The combined operating ratio also improved from 99.0% to 96.9%.

Andy Watson, chief executive officer at Ageas UK, reiterated the insurer’s commitment to brokers as part of a discussion with Insurance Age.

“We’ve been a huge supporter of the broker channel for many years and we continue to be very supportive of brokers looking for growth both in personal lines and in commercial lines,” he stated.

