CII's income up in 2018 as membership rises

Organisation says it received proceeds of £21.0m from the sale of the Aldermanbury building.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has reported an increase in total membership to 127,480 at the end of 2018 (2017: 124,924).

The professional body noted in its financial statement for 2018 that this had led to a 2% increase in operating income to £43.2m, compared to £42.1m in 2017.

The CII further reported an operating deficit before tax of £200,000 (2017: surplus of £400,000). Its expenses were up by 4% in 2018 to £43.4m (2017: £41.8m), which included its investment in the “transformational journey” for 2018 of £2.4m (2017: £1.0m).

Aldermanbury

During 2018, the organisation completed its office move to Lombard Street after the sale of its building in Aldermanbury.

It explained that the sale created a one-off gain of £1.1m, which contributed to its overall surplus before tax of £1.1m, compared to the surplus of £500,000 achieved in the preceding year.

At the time of the controversial sale of the Aldermanbury building, chief executive officer Sian Fisher insisted that the office move will save the organisation money in the long term.

In October 2018, the organisation received proceeds of £21.0m from the sale.

The CII stated in its financial statement: “The proceeds from the sale of the building were invested in short term deposits and a £3.1m contribution was made to the CII defined benefit pension scheme, with a further £5.0m held in Escrow.”

Revenue

The body further noted that its total funds were £37.6m at the end of 2018, down slightly from £39.8m in 2017.

It detailed that revenue from membership services and subscriptions increased to £18.6m in 2018 from £18.3m in the preceding year.

In addition, revenues from qualification were £13.4m in 2018 (2017: £12.5m), while revenues from educational activities fell by 2% from £11.3m in 2017 to £11.1m in 2018.

Resources

The CII said in the report: “The CII has adequate financial resources and is well placed to manage the business risks.

“The planning process, including financial projections and business continuity planning, has taken into consideration the current economic climate and its potential impact on the various sources of income and planned expenditure.”

It continued: “There is a reasonable expectation that adequate resources are available to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.”

