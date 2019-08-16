Zurich cuts scheme contract with Fleet UK

Fleet UK is part of THB Group and the agreement had been in place for 23 years.

Brokers using the Fleet UK (FLUK) scheme with Zurich have been told that Zurich’s contract with the provider will cease at the end of the year, Insurance Age can reveal.

The scheme arrangement, provided to brokers via Fleet UK which is part of THB Group, will now be operated in-house by Zurich.

The collaboration provided select brokers with exclusive access to a preferential scheme, and was previously described as one of the longest running schemes of its kind in the UK market.

The scheme offered a bespoke wording including wider any driver cover and enhanced brokerage.

Decision

In a letter to brokers seen by Insurance Age the provider stated: “At expiry of the current contractual period, Zurich Insurance plc will not be renewing the agreement and therefore not be participating in this arrangement from 1 January 2020.

“We worked with FLUK on an outsourcing arrangement and have made the decision to bring these services back in house.”

The insurer pledged that affected brokers would:

Retain current levels of commission with Zurich

Retain clients’ policy cover

THB Group/FLUK could not be reached for comment.

A Zurich spokesperson confirmed: “We have recently communicated our intention not to renew the Fleet UK arrangement with effect from the end of the current contractual period of 31 December 2019.”

The spokesperson detailed that the decision was taken following an extensive strategic review.

She added: “We are currently in dialogue with all brokers and will continue to support them directly.

“No other similar agreements will change, but if you have any queries, please contact your usual sales representative.”

