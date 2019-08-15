QBE expects Ogden hit of $62m

Provider reveals a flat GWP and an improved COR of 94.3% in its international division, which includes the UK, for the first half of 2019.

QBE has posted an adjusted underwriting result of $115m (£95m) in its international division for the first half of 2019 (H1 2018: $71m).

The division, which includes QBE’s European operations and its Asian business, also reported that its gross written premium (GWP) remained flat at $2.9bn.

The provider said in the statement that its European business had seen a 5% GWP increase in the six months to 30 June 2019.

Meanwhile adjusted combined operating ratio (COR) of the international division was 94.3% in H1 2019, a slight improvement from the 96.8% posted in the preceding year.

Ogden

The adjusted numbers exclude the one-off impact of the Ogden rate change from -0.75% to -0.25% in the UK, as well as a one-off transaction to reinsure Hong Kong construction workers’ compensation liabilities.

Looking at the unadjusted numbers, QBE reported an underwriting loss of $62m and a COR of 103.1%.

According to the document, QBE expects the impact from the change in the discount rate to reach a total of $62m.

Richard Pryce, chief executive officer of QBE’s international division, commented: “The international division has made an encouraging start, reflecting good engagement across the teams and more positive trading conditions in most areas.”

