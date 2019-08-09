Tokio Marine Kiln closes Birmingham branch

Move follows decision to place Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance into run-off in June.

Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK) has closed its office in Birmingham, Insurance Age can reveal.

The move follows the firm’s decision to place its UK arm, Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance (TMKI), into run-off in order to focus on its Lloyd’s business.

TMK declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.

The provider said in June that TMKI would stop accepting new business as of 1 July 2019.

Losses

Some jobs were placed at risk of redundancy, but it is understood that only a small number of roles will be affected.

According to the company, portfolios of UK property, liability, marine and engineering risks underwritten by TMKI have been placed into run-off.

TMK Group’s latest set of financial results posted to Companies House showed that TMKI had made a loss of £16.3m in 2017.

It is believed that TMKI contributed around £150m of gross written premium to the group, which in total handles around £2bn of GWP annually.

Capacity

In response to the news, brokers stated they were not worried by the decision to place TMKI into run-off, but explained that they were monitoring capacity shortages in the market.

Brokers pointed to growing concerns that the move, in addition to other providers pulling out of certain business lines, such as RSA and Aspen Risk Management, could limit capacity.

