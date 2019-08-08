Aviva pledges no market exits

CEO of general insurance Colm Holmes says life and GI split is going "smoothly" and discusses premium drop in "choppy" personal lines market as MD of intermediaries Phil Bayles pledges that Aviva will not exit any business lines.

Aviva chief executive officer of general insurance, Colm Holmes, has hailed the provider’s “solid result” in its UK commercial lines business.

Holmes stated that the growth was driven in property and liability lines as well as commercial motor.

Aviva UK reported a 7% rise in premiums in commercial lines, but in personal lines premiums dropped by 1% for the first half of 2019.

Ogden

Holmes described personal lines as a “choppy market”, adding: “We expect that to continue over the coming months with the impact of Ogden feeding through.”

He further predicted continued hardening in the home and motor markets, driven by the change in the Ogden rate from -0.75% to -0.25% as well as inflation.

“Hopefully next year we’ll see that come down somewhat when the whiplash reform kicks in and has a positive impact,” Holmes continued.

He also highlighted that the personal lines result was also driven by a combination of the GI business and Aviva’s UK digital business.

“Part of the logic behind combining the businesses is to ensure that we digitise more of our business but it’s also to ensure that we focus on removing unnecessary expense from the business and simplifying,” the CEO commented.

Earlier this year Phil Bayles, Aviva UK managing director, intermediaries, stated that the insurer would continue its push in commercial lines, while also admitting that the insurer will “trade pragmatically” in personal lines in 2019.

Split

In June, Aviva announced it was to split the management of its GI and life businesses and Holmes told Insurance Age that the process of doing so has gone smoothly.

“There’s ongoing work that needs to be done towards the end of the year with regards to operations and IT, but the actual move was fairly straight-forward given that they had been separate businesses about two or three years ago,” he admitted.

The provider’s cost reduction plan also includes cutting 1,800 jobs within three years.

Holmes declined to give an update on how many jobs would be lost in the UK business, but noted: “When you look at a company with 30,000 people we expect a lot of that to be delivered through attrition rather than the need for any wholesale redundancy programmes.”

Brokers

Meanwhile, Bayles stated that the insurer had seen growth in regards to working with regional brokers as well as larger international brokers.

He commented: “We don’t anticipate moving in and out of markets because the quality we bring in is such that we believe we can keep growing the rates on a sustainable basis.

“That’s what the broker market wants from us, they want us to be consistent and show appetite to help them grow their businesses.”

Bayles concluded: “The message to brokers is that it’s going really well, we’re grateful for the support we’re seeing from them and we can continue to trade with them and work hand in and with them.”

