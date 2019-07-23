FCA pledges tough action for vulnerable customers amid consultation launch

Insurance Cares: Watchdog says it will implement measures to ensure consumers are treated fairly.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a consultation on proposed guidance for firms on the fair treatment of vulnerable customers.

The regulator detailed that it wants to see doing the right thing for vulnerable customers “deeply embedded in firms’ culture”.

According to the watchdog there are cases where firms are clearly failing to consider the needs of vulnerable consumers, leading to harm.

It called for more consistency across financial services sectors and said it would take action to ensure customers are treated fairly.

The regulator added that businesses will need to think about what the guidance means for their business and customers, and how they are understanding and addressing the needs of vulnerable customers.

Last week the watchdog reiterated its concerns with pricing practices in financial services, including dual pricing.

In May, the Insurance Age Insurance Cares campaign and Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) joined forces to develop three pledges the insurance industry can sign up to in order to help the most vulnerable customers.

Priority

Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition at the FCA, said: “Protecting vulnerable consumers is a key priority for the FCA and we want to see firms explicitly embedding the fair treatment of vulnerable consumers into their culture.

“Where we find that firms are not doing enough to ensure that consumers are treated fairly, we will take action.”

He continued: “Firms need to take particular care to ensure that vulnerable consumers are treated fairly as they may be more likely to experience harm.

“The guidance should drive improvements across the industry, improving outcomes for millions of vulnerable consumers”.

The FCA noted that the guidance will be consulted on in two stages and asked for comments on the first stage of the consultation by 4 October 2019.

