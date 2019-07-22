Axa XL partly pulls out of leisure

Insurer to stop working with UK-based coverholder LeisureInsure from 1 August in a move which hits the Irish market.

Axa XL has confirmed that it will stop working with LeisureInsure in Ireland from 1 August 2019.

Insurance Age understands that Oxford-based LeisureInsure is a coverholder of Axa XL’s and that the insurer has been providing the business with capacity for leisure insurance.

The Irish Independent reported last week that LeisureInsure will now not quote for new business, and from the end of the month will cease all renewals.

The article claimed that it was one of the last few insurance providers covering event companies, bouncy castle operators, leisure centres, yoga classes, play centres and a large number of leisure companies in Ireland.

Review

A spokesman for Axa XL told Insurance Age: “I can confirm that we have undergone a strategic review of our business with LeisureInsure in Ireland.

“We have concluded that current, well-documented market dynamics, mean this business does not fit our business plan going forward.”

He continued: “As such we will not be renewing this business with LeisureInsure in Ireland as of 1 August 2019.

“Axa XL remains committed to the continuation of our other existing Sport & Leisure insurance partnerships in Ireland.”

