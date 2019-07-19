NED salaries in the insurance sector revealed

Research shows brokers pay their non-executive directors 18% less than insurers do.

Non-executive directors in the insurance sector are paid around £54,580 for an average annual commitment of 27 days per year, according to a report by Damhurst & Co.

The international insurance headhunter also stated that non-executive chairs can earn as much as £13,000 a day.

In addition, the Damhurst NED Report 2019 showed that Lloyd’s businesses pay nearly 20% more than their company market or managing general agent counterparts.

It also detailed that day rates are an increasingly common way for NEDs to work out their compensation, adding that group NED salaries are almost 15% higher than the average salary for a subsidiary board.

Brokers

However, the report also revealed that brokers pay NEDs 18% less than insurers.

According to Damhurst the survey respondents were made up of London and Lloyd’s market NEDs.

John Gillespie, advisor to Damhurst, commented: “We felt that the insurance market would benefit from being able to benchmark non-executive directors’ remuneration, ensuring it is aligned to the requirements of the 21st century NED.

“We are pleased with the results of the first report, the positive response from clients and to have had the opportunity to give historically unavailable data back to the market.”