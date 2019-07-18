Victor reaches out to brokers following CEO change

The managing general underwriter, previously Bluefin Underwriting, is looking to develop more products and expand into new lines of business.

John Stephenson who has taken up the country manager role, UK at Victor Insurance, outlined his plans to take the managing general underwriter forward.

He started the role with immediate effect replacing Paul Drake who is retiring from the business in September.

Speaking to Insurance Age, Stephenson said the first step was to canvass to UK brokers about what they want to see from the provider.

“We are developing a broker-centric strategy.”

He added: “We are in a process of reaching out to brokers to understand that. We want to listen to our brokers.”

Expertise

Stephenson listed Victor’s current specialisms as:

Agriculture and land

Transport and haulage

And, the third sector

He said the organisation would look to develop new products within these lines of business but would also seek to develop expertise in new areas.

“We want to expand the footprint in existing specialisms but go into new lines too,” he explained adding he was awaiting feedback from brokers about where they see gaps in the market.

Victor was formerly Bluefin Underwriting but was rebranded last year following its acquisition by Marsh in November 2016.

Digital

In addition to building new products Stephenson advised that the provider would also be developing its digital platforms and looking to invest in underwriting talent.

When the rebrand took place last year it outlined aims to double its then £78m GWP by 2021.

“As far as we are concerned we are looking to grow,” Stephenson stated, “But we want to do that in a sustainable and structured way.

“We want to develop sustainable products and pricing.”

In terms of carriers Stephenson declined to list who the company works with but did comment that the panel was “long-standing”.

“We are in constant dialogue and it is a mixture of Lloyd’s and non-Lloyd’s,” he added.

MGAs

The new UK boss said the UK MGA sector was a “dynamic and exciting space”.

He commented: “We see the opportunity in the MGA space as very exciting. There is a clear need for MGAs in the UK and we feel that we are in a strong position to support that need.”

“It is great to have an opportunity to build on what we have achieved,” he concluded.

