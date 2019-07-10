Markerstudy buys Smart Driver Club Insurance

Telematics broker to be part of Markerstudy's retail and affinity division.

Markerstudy has bought telematics broker Smart Driver Club Insurance, part of the Smart Driver Club Group, for an undisclosed sum.



The business will be added to Markerstudy’s retail and affinity division, adding a growing number of policies to its existing book.

In January, Markerstudy bought Co-op’s underwriting business and signed a 13 year agreement to distribute motor and home insurance products for a total of £185m.

Ross Barrington, Markerstudy retail and affinity managing director, commented: “We’ve worked with the Smart Driver Club team for a number of years and this addition will add significant value to our existing portfolio and support our strategy for growth.

“Telematics has a key and valuable role in car insurance offerings and we are keen to tap into the opportunities this acquisition will bring.”

Investment

Penny Searles, chief executive officer of Smart Driver Club Group, added: “Smart Driver Club Group is making great inroads into expanding the driving behaviour data pool available to insurers and brokers and I am delighted that Markerstudy is acquiring the Smart Driver Insurance team, products and brand and will continue to invest in the telematics space.

“We are sad to see this brand go, but the acquisition means our data teams can focus on the core strategy and we will continue to support Markerstudy as a data services supplier for Smart Driver Insurance.”

