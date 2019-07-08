Premium Credit to cease working with Gefion

Premium finance provider has had unrated Gefion under "active review" since October and says move follows the various actions imposed by the Danish regulator, including the restatement of Gefion's solvency ratio.

Premium Credit has confirmed it has stopped financing insurance premiums where unrated Danish provider Gefion Insurance is the underlying insurer.

The business said in October that it had Gefion under “active review” and was monitoring the volumes being written.

This follows the news from earlier this month that the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA) stated that Gefion’s solvency ratio is 105% as of 31 May, lowering it from the 130% the provider posted in its Solvency Report in June.

The motor insurer was forced to take action earlier this year, after its solvency ratio dropped to 72%.

Insurance Age revealed last year that Close Brothers Premium Finance was ending non-recourse policies for Gefion and Gefion-backed managing general agents’ (MGA) offerings.

Following the collapse of unrated Danish provider Alpha in May last year taxi specialist broker Cover My Cab offered to arrange new policies with Gefion for customers impacted by the bankruptcy.

Review

Premium Credit said in a statement: “We regret to inform, that we have ceased financing insurance premiums where Gefion Insurance A/S is the underlying insurer.

“Gefion Insurance A/S has been under Premium Credit’s active review for a number of months and following the various actions imposed by the Danish Regulator; including the restatement of accounts and more recently the recalculation of their Solvency Ratio, Premium Credit has taken the decision to remove Gefion Insurance A/S from our approved insurer options menu.”

It continued: “Though still trading, our decision means that you will no longer be able to select Gefion Insurance A/S for renewals or new business from Interactive, Plasma and other software house systems.”

Insurance Age has contacted Gefion for a comment.

